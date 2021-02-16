sponsored
New
Home Chef · 1 hr ago
Save $90 over your first 4 orders
Get $90 off Home Chef Oven-Ready Meal Kits by saving $30 on your 1st box, $30 on your 2nd box, $15 on your 3rd box, and $15 on your 4th box. Shop Now at Home Chef
Features
- no prep, no mess
- pre-portioned ingredients come in an oven-safe tray
- place everything in the tray and bake
- build your box to include 2 to 6 meals that serve 2 to 6 people
- adjust your meals and servings or skip meals anytime
