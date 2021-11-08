If you can't find it here, either it doesn't exist or you don't need it. Shop bed and bath items, kitchen gadgets, pet products, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $3. These pre-Black Friday deals will change over in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on them. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $460 off appliances, up to 35% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on everything from Bosch and Makita tool sets, to Google Nest, lighting, home security, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on bedding, desks, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
- Pictured is the Ikea Odgear Chair in Blue for $75 ($14 off).
There are over 140 to choose from, with prices starting from $80. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Arthur 44mm Chronograph Leather-Strap Watch for $185.22 ($1,115 off)
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber 2-in-1 5 Qt. Dutch Oven & 10" Everything Pan for $56.98 (low by $23)
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Save on Women's activewear from $10, accessories from $11, men's activewear from $14, and shoes from $19. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Badge of Sport Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt for $19.67 ($30 off)
Sign In or Register