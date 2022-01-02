sponsored
New
Home Advisor · 25 mins ago
Find local pros for your home projects
From house cleaning and painting to repairs and remodels, find local professionals to complete your home projects with HomeAdvisor. Shop Now at Home Advisor
Features
- Find local pros for projects like kitchen & bathroom remodels, landscaping, roofing, carpentry, AC & heating repair, & more.
- Fixed price services for plumbing, lawn care, house cleaning, handyman projects, pest control, & more.
Details
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Papillon 20-Foot Universal Garage Door Threshold Seal
$45 $60
free shipping
It's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ToAvengers via Amazon.
Features
- cut to fit
- 1/2” tall profile
- made with flexible rubber
- requires sealant/adhesive (not included)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Amazon · 4 days ago
3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 less than what you'd pay for it at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rust-Oleum Specialty Tub & Tile Touch-Up Kit
$7.98
free shipping w/ Prime
Most stores charge around $9 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- High-gloss finish
- for use on porcelain, ceramic, fiberglass, acrylic, cast iron, & steel surfaces
- Model: 244166