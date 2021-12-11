sponsored
New
Home Advisor · 40 mins ago
Find local pros for your home projects
From house cleaning and painting to repairs and remodels, find local professionals to complete your home projects with HomeAdvisor. Shop Now at Home Advisor
Features
- Find local pros for projects like kitchen & bathroom remodels, landscaping, roofing, carpentry, AC & heating repair, & more.
- Fixed price services for plumbing, lawn care, house cleaning, handyman projects, pest control, & more.
Details
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Moen Magnetix Remote Chrome Shower Cradle
$9.39 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Chrome at this price.
Features
- spot resistant
- secondary shower dock for handshower access at any height
- works with all Moen Magnetix Handshowers and Combination Showers
- Model: 186117
Amazon · 1 wk ago
3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $9 less than what you'd pay for it at a local store.
Update: It's now $10.35. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Epic Home Improvement & Tool Deals
Up to 58% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on power tools, knives, lighting, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool for $22.99 ($12 off).