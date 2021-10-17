sponsored
New
Home Advisor · 1 hr ago
Find local pros for your home projects
From house cleaning and painting to repairs and remodels, find local professionals to complete your home projects with HomeAdvisor. Shop Now at Home Advisor
Features
- Find local pros for projects like kitchen & bathroom remodels, landscaping, roofing, carpentry, AC & heating repair, & more.
- Fixed price services for plumbing, lawn care, house cleaning, handyman projects, pest control, & more.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Domisl Folding Shelf Bracket 2-Pack
from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "30XRZATD" for a savings of at least $5. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several sizes from 8" to 24".
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
Features
- 304 stainless steel
- includes mounting screws
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Zareba Wood Post / T-Post Insulator 25-Pack
$7.95 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
eBay · 1 day ago
Alien Seal 49-Ft. Weatherproof Anti-Draft Silicone Strip
2 for $34 $40
free shipping
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the best price we could find by $20. You must add 2 to the cart to use this code. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by As Seen On TV via eBay.
Features
- each box contains 3 rolls (49-ft. total)
- flexible
- cut to length
- peel and stick adhesive backing
Sign In or Register