HomeAdvisor: Find local pros for your home projects

sponsored
New
Home Advisor · 21 mins ago
Find local pros for your home projects
From house cleaning and painting to repairs and remodels, find local professionals to complete your home projects with HomeAdvisor. Shop Now at Home Advisor
Features
- Find local pros for projects like kitchen & bathroom remodels, landscaping, roofing, carpentry, AC & heating repair, & more.
- Fixed price services for plumbing, lawn care, house cleaning, handyman projects, pest control, & more.
- Find local home inspectors, architects, builders (new home), interior decorators, & designers.
Details
Comments
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Flyzzz Window Screen Repair Tape
$6.29 $6.99
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 less than you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Flyzzz Window Screens via Amazon.
Features
- 3 layer
- 2" x 79.4"
- fiberglass mesh
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Korky QuietFILL Platinum Fill Valve for Toilets
$9.98 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Amazon · 1 day ago
Domisl 8" Folding Shelf Brackets 2-Pack
$9.34 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "406EFCEW" for a total of 45% off, saving $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in 8" A or 8" B.
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
Features
- mounting screws and anchors included
- made of steel with baked lacquer
- supports up to 132-lbs.
- locks at 90°
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Prime-Line Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal
$11 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- fits 36" frameless shower doors
- constructed from clear vinyl
- Model: M 6258
Sign In or Register