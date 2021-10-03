Aosom · 41 mins ago
$90 $100
free shipping
Coupon code "DEALNEWS10" cuts an extra $10 off for a total savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Aosom
Features
- 1,500-watt output
- adjustable heat settings
- heats spaces up to 215-sq. ft.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Tractor Supply Co. · 1 wk ago
US Stove Cast Iron Wood Stove
$300 in cart $530
pickup
That's $92 under last month's mention, and the lowest price today by the same. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
Tips
- To choose in-store pickup and get this price, click "Nearby Stores" under "Ship-to-Store", and tick the "Show only stores with Pickup in Store available" box.
Features
- 54,000 BTU output
- 900-sq. ft. heating capacity
- Model: US1269E
Amazon · 3 days ago
Comfort Zone Portable Fireplace Heater
$36 $63
free shipping
Most sellers charge over $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Search "B08W8R2CLV" for Blue
Features
- 2 settings
- flame effects
- Model: CZFP1
Amazon · 4 days ago
Trustech 1500W Patio Heater
$110 $150
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Trustech US via Amazon.
Features
- 3 heating levels
- 3 halogen fire tubes
- tip-over protection
- automatic shutdown
- UP34 waterproof rating
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Heatmaxx Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $169
free shipping
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 48,000-BTU
- heats up to 200 sq. ft.
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Aosom · 1 day ago
HomCom Space Saving Kitchen Buffet
$123 $137
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS10" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Aosom
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- two doors, adjustable inner shelf
- two large drawers
- measures 26.75" x 15.75" x 33.5"
Sign In or Register