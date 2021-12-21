Homary offers this Homary Metal Frame 5-Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant Light for $158.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS8" drops the price further to $146.28, a 43% total reduction. Plus, 48 hour dispatch and free shipping apply. Buy Now at Homary
- transparent shade
- five 4W LED E12 bulbs (not included)
- canopy diameter: 11.8" L x 4.7" W
- fixture dimension: 31.5" L x 5.9" W x 8.7" H
- hanging post length: 2" x 15.7"
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Apply coupon code "DNDL7" to get the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- touch control
- weighted base
- 4 brightness levels
- 4 color temperatures
- 360° adjustable gooseneck
- Model: TT-DL072
Apply coupon code "DSL5" to drop the price to $17 less than our mention from January, take $15 off, and get the best price we've seen (even when factoring in the shipping cost). Buy Now at taotronics.com
- voice control
- sync to music
- timer and schedule functions
- IP65 waterproof rating
- WiFi and Bluetooth control via app
- remote control
- Model: TT-SL215
Save on over 100 options, including LED and incandescent, in a range of colors. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE StayBright 24.7-foot LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights for $5.98 (low by $4).
- For orders under $45, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Take $30 off with coupon code "CM30", making this a low by $315. Buy Now at Homary
- retracted it measures 78.7" x 15.4" x 12.6"
- extended measures 118.1" x 15.4" x 12.6"
- made of pine and manufactured wood
Apply code "Deal30%" to save $76. Buy Now at Homary
- sliding front doors
- constructed from metal, particle board, leather, and foam
- 39.4'' x13.8'' x18.9''
- dust with a soft, dry cloth and keep away from heat
That's a savings of $57 off the list price. Buy Now at Homary
- ceramic valve
- brass body and spout
- includes faucet and mounting hardware
- Model: J020185-4-US
Oak is an expensive wood and this is a nice price in general at a savings of $273. Buy Now at Homary
- white oak and solid wood construction
- 41.3" x 17.7" x 29.9"
- 1 drawer with jewelry cases
- flip top with mirror
- can also double as a writing desk