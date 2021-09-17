-
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Save on canvas art from $5, floral from $8, collage frames from $9, dinnerware from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $49 (the threshold is usually $99).
Apply coupon code "50OXKTIL" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mulandi via Amazon.
- IP44 ingress protection rating
- measures 8.9" x 8.8" x 4.3"
- 4,000K color temperature
- 1,500 lumens
Apply coupon code "DNS10" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Homary
- single handle
- corrosion resistant chrome finish
Apply code "DNS40" to save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Homary
- Available in several colors (White & Natural pictured).
- Price with stools drops to $629.99.
- measures 31.5" x 25"
- stools not included
