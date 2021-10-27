Homary · 37 mins ago
$450 $723
free shipping
Oak is an expensive wood and this is a nice price in general at a savings of $273. Buy Now at Homary
Features
- white oak and solid wood construction
- 41.3" x 17.7" x 29.9"
- 1 drawer with jewelry cases
- flip top with mirror
- can also double as a writing desk
Details
Expires 12/31/2021
