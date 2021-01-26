New
Aosom · 41 mins ago
$120 $185
free shipping
Apply code "AOSOMDEALJAN" to get the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Aosom
Features
- ergonomic curved edge
- adjustable leg pads
- includes headset hook
- includes elevated monitor shelf
- 55" x 26" x 37"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Flexispot Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
$204 $250
free shipping
That's $16 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
Features
- height adjusts from 28.6" to 48.2"
- work surface measures 48"x 24"
- 2 button controller
- 132-lb. capacity
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TechOrbits 60" x 24" Electric Standing Desk
$270 $300
free shipping
Clip the 10% off coupon to get the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TechOrbits via Amazon.
- Available in Black Frame/Wood Top.
Features
- water-resistant tabletop
- adjustable height from 28" to 48"
- digital control panel
- 4 memory height settings
- 180-lb. weight capacity
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
Arozzi Arena Leggero Gaming Desk
$180 for members $330
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $70 in any color. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- This price is for members only. (Not a member? See the offer below.)
Features
- microfiber machine-washable and water-resistant mousepad
- 3 cut-outs for cable management/ monitor attachment
- cable management pouch underneath
- measures 31" x 24" x 10"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
SHW Home Office 48" Computer Desk
$60 $70
free shipping
It's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Espresso pictured).
Features
- measures 48" W x 23.8" D x 28" H
- powder coated steel frame
- Model: OD-011-1
New
Aosom · 41 mins ago
Soozier Indoor Foldable Upright Bike
$104 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AOSOMDEALJAN" to get this deal. That's $56 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Aosom
Tips
- Available in Red White.
Features
- 8 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance
- LCD display
- double X-frame support structure
- Model: A90-192RD
Sign In or Register