It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier in White for $14.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our June mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Instant Clear HEPA Air Purifier for $54.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $55 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dingxintianxia via Amazon offers the Meleden Air Purifier for $39.99. Coupon code "NQ8HND75" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck.
Update: The price has fallen to $18.29 before and $17.83 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $18.29. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $17.83. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
