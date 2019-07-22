New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier
$15 $20
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier in White for $14.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our June mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • ionizer
  • multi-stage filter
  • 2 speed settings
  • Model: HAP116Z-U
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Air Purifiers Walmart Holmes
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register