Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$22 $35
free shipping
BuyBeehive via Rakuten offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Fan with Thermostat for $27.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $22.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Today only (6/13), you'll also receive $3.30 in Rakuten points
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Amazon · 2 days ago
Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan
$21 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $21.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- Target charges the same
- two speed settings
- adjustable extender screen
- Model: HAWF2021-N
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Holmes 20" Box Fan
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson AM07 Tower Fan
$128 $400
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson AM07 Tower Fan in White/Silver for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $127.99. With free shipping, that's $272 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- 6-month Dyson warranty included
- remote control
- lithium battery
- 10 airflow settings
- one-touch oscillation control
- hidden LED display
- sleep timer
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
$46
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $14
Amazon offers the Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan in White for
A close price, Walmart offers it for $49.98 with free shipping.
Update: The price has dropped to $46.48.
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
