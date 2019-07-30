New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Holmes AER1 Allergen Remover True HEPA Filter
$11 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Holmes AER1 Allergen Remover True HEPA Filter for $11.28. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • compatible with all aer1 ready air purifiers
  • purports to capture pollen, mold spores, dust, pet dander, and smoke
  • Model: HAPF30AO-U4
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Holmes
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register