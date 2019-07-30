- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Holmes AER1 Allergen Remover True HEPA Filter for $11.28. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off a selection of its AmazonBasics home improvement items via coupon code "ABHOME". Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Delta faucets and shower heads with prices starting at $27.11. (We found even greater discounts of up to 50% within the sale). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier in White for $14.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our June mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
