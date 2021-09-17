New
from $998 for 2 $1,238
That's a $100 drop from a month ago and the best current price we could find for a November sailing by $240, so get your (socially distanced) fiesta on with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Koningsdam departs on November 28 from San Diego, CA.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- All 2021 Holland America Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Book this travel deal by September 20.
