That's a $100 drop from our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this sailing. It's also currently a $100 low for any spring sailing of this cruise, which features stops in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Zuiderdam departs on April 27, 2022, from Vancouver, Canada.
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 11.
That's the lowest rate we could find by at least $213 for a 2-night stay with check-in on Friday or Saturday. Even better, you'll be able to toast your weekend escape with a complimentary bottle of wine ($30 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Friday or Saturday check-in is required to use these vouchers. 1-night Sunday through Thursday stays are also available for $149.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 31.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 12.2% tax and $15 resort fee plus tax, per night is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel
- The 3.5-star Lodge at Tiburon in California has an 84% Expedia rating based on 1,002 reviews.
- heated outdoor pool and whirlpool spa
- Ark Row restaurants and boutiques within walking distance
- 30- to 45- minute drive from Muir Woods and the Sonoma and Napa wine regions
Bundle up and save on a bucket list trip to Reykjavik - with daily breakfast, a Northern Light tour excursion, your choice of lagoon tour, and more. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal by October 14 for travel on select dates through March 2022 (Available dates vary by departure airport.)
- We found this price departing from Boston, MA (BOS) on October 25 with the "Lagoons, Lights, and Flights" package.
- Stay up to date with all health protocols - At time of posting, travelers with valid proof of full vaccination are able to visit Iceland without quarantine.
- roundtrip international airfare
- roundtrip airport transfers
- Northern Lights and Stargazing Tour
- choice of Golden Circle, Sky Lagoon, or Blue Lagoon tour
- 3-night stay at Hotel Klettur w/ daily breakfast
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom marina-view villa suite with a plunge pool by at least $55. However, the real savings kick in with the addition of daily butler service, normally unavailable for marina-view villas, which is a further savings of $125 per day. Plus, the voucher price includes hotel taxes and service charges, so that's another hefty chunk of change that stays in your wallet. (For comparison, booking through another site, we saw over $300 in taxes and fees added to the total price.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through October 17, 2022. (We found the best rates from October 1 through December 16, 2021, and from April 18 through October 17, 2022. Blackout dates apply.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 tourism fee per adult, per night ($3 per child, ages 12 to 17) is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 531 reviews.
- 2-bedroom villa suite with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and private plunge pool
- complimentary daily breakfast
- complimentary use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and the fitness center
- discounted additional nights
That's the best rate we could find for an 8-night stay by at least $946. Even better, all meals, select drinks (even alcoholic ones), 1-way airport transfers, and a 30-minute Oriental Herbs Salt Body Scrub for two are included. You'll also receive complimentary use of the WellFit Spa, plus daily activities and entertainment with shows, live music, courses, and themed evenings. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- 10-night vouchers are also available for $1,119.
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through December 23, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Prices include VAT.
- The 5-star Robinson Khao Lak Resort has an Expedia rating of 92% based on 68 reviews.
- deluxe double room with a private balcony overlooking the resort gardens
- on-site activities like golf, tennis, guided bike tours, archery, and Muy Thai boxing
- 9 bars and restaurants on site
- discounted additional nights
That's the best price we could find for this late October sailing from LA by $460. Plus, you'll get $50 onboard spending credit per person. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Grand Princess departs from Los Angeles, CA on October 27, 2021.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date on Princess Cruise health protocols, as full vaccination and negative PCR test are required to board.
- includes $50 onboard credit per passenger
That's a $100 low for this Christmastime cruise from Fort Lauderdale. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Book this travel deal by October 11.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 18, 2021.
That's the best price we could find for a November or December sailing by $26. Plus, you'll receive $100 in onboard credit with your booking. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Emerald Princess departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on December 9.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- includes ports of call in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Cartagena, Colombia; Cristobal, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica; and Falmouth, Jamaica
Save $747 per person on this inter-island cruise aboard the Pride of America through 2024. Plus, get a range of extras, including open bar, specialty dining, WiFi, excursions, and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- We found this price departing on November 23, 2024.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
