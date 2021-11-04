New
From $798 for 2 $1,198
That's a $400 savings on this brief respite conveniently timed just before the in-laws arrive for the holidays. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- All 2021 Holland America Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Book this travel deal by November 8.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 18 with return on December 23.
Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Bermuda Cruise from Boston in '22
$1,300 for 2 $1,858
Save $580 on this early November (of 2022) cruise out of Boston. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Tips
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl departs from Boston, MA on November 4, 2022.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test may be required at time of embarkation.
Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Bermuda Cruise from NYC in '22
From $1,496 for 2 $2,138
That's $642 off and the best price for such a cruise in November 2022 by at least $42. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Tips
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line health protocols, as required documentation may change before embarkation.
Features
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from New York, NY, on November 5, 2022.
4-Night Hilton Hawaiian Village Flight & Hotel Vacation in '22
$1,398 $1,459
Plan your winter 2021/spring 2022 Hawaiian vacation at a $61 low for this popular Waikiki Beach property. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Tips
- Book this travel deal by November 8 for travel from December 2 through March 9, 2022.
- A nightly resort fee of approximately $57 is not included and is paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
Features
- The 4-star Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, HI, has an Expedia rating of 80% based on 5,415 reviews.
