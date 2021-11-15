That's a $100 drop from two weeks ago and a $500 savings on this brief respite conveniently timed just before the in-laws arrive for the holidays. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- All 2021 Holland America Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Book this travel deal by November 30.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 18 with return on December 23.
-
Expires 11/30/2021
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find for a December sailing by $98. Even better, you can get in some last-minute holiday shopping while you explore Cabo San Lucas -- or celebrate that you're an over-achiever who's already finished their gift shopping and left the rest of us behind to flail madly for gift ideas while you soak up the Mexican sun. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Grand Princess departs on December 15 from Los Angeles, CA.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by November 30.
Save $580 on this early November (of 2022) cruise out of Boston. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl departs from Boston, MA on November 4, 2022.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test may be required at time of embarkation.
That's $642 off and the best price for such a cruise in November 2022 by at least $42. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line health protocols, as required documentation may change before embarkation.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from New York, NY, on November 5, 2022.
Perfect for first-time cruisers, spend a weekend at sea next spring at a $52 low. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by November 15.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL, on March 18, 2022 with return on March 21.
Use coupon code "COLUMBIA" to save $200 (or $100 per person) and explore Bogota and Cartagena in 2022. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- roundtrip international flights
- airport transfers
- 3-night stay in Bogota at Hotel El Dorado Bogota
- 2-night stay in Cartagena at Caribe by Faranda Grand Hotel
- half-day Bogota and Cartagena city tours
- full day Zipaquira and Guatavita tour
- daily breakfast
That's the best price we could find for this mid-December cruise from the Big Apple by $52. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the ninth offer on the landing page. (Alternatively, sort the landing page by "Price low to high" and this deal will be the first in the list.)
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test may be required at time of embarkation.
- Book this travel deal by November 30.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Gem departs from New York, NY on December 14.
Sign In or Register