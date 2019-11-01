New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Holiday Time Outdoor 3-Outlet Power Stake w/ Timer
$5 $12
pickup at Walmart

That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • waterproof
  • automatic sensor
  • 6-ft. cord
