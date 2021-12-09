You'll find over 250 items in this selection including laptops, headphones, game consoles, TVs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors.
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Take half off with coupon code "QDU94FH7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enusung via Amazon.
- purports to be 100% undetectable by IT
- power via external power adapter or by USB port
- on/off button
- wide OS compatibility
- works with any optical mouse
There are over 40 items on offer, with up to $300 marked off. Among other notable discounts, nab up to $100 off Fitbits, up to $150 off the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop models, up to $150 off smart home items, over $200 off smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Google Store
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
