Holiday Ornaments at Macy's

Do your last-minute decorating and save on Christmas dinnerware, trees, wreaths, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the National Tree Company 24" Crestwood Spruce Wreath for $24.99 (low by $10).
-
Expires 12/12/2020
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Apply code "500CHRISTMAS" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 18" x 59" option drops to $14.99 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Sold by Dexi via Amazon.
- anti-slip
- oil-proof
- waterproof
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
With almost 1,800 pieces of art on sale, make your space more personal and aesthetically pleasing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured is the Trademark Fine Art 40" x 58" "Sunset At Ruby Beach" by Moises Levy Printed Canvas Wall Art for $109.99 (low by $6).
Shop and save on privacy screens, peel-and-stick paneling, tapestries, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; orders over $45 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ejoy New Style MetalArt Laser Cut BlowingLeaves Privacy Screen for $261.99 ($78 off).
Save sitewide on apparel for the whole family, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Chambray Blue at this price.
With over 1,700 board games, puzzles, card games and more to rifle through, Monopoly, Catan, Clue, Yahtzee, are among many choices to play with the family over the holidays. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Chronicle Books Anne Bentley Love Lives Here 1000 Piece Puzzle for $11.89 after coupon (low by $5).
Sign In or Register