These Christmas tree decorations are out of this world with prices from only $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off.
- Pictured is the Spaced Out Glass Space Capsule And Astronaut Ornament for $9.09 ($17 off).
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Grey/White Stone
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off a variety of gourmet popcorn and snacks, most already reduced by at least 40%. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Harry & David Moose Munch Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Drum for $16.78 after coupon ($23 off).
- Pick up in store to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to cut an extra 30% off a selection of bedding, seasonal decor, kitchen items, luggage, and more (already marked up to 50% off). Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Sedona Stainless Steel 8qt Covered Casserole for $20.99 after coupon ($39 off).
More than half of these 1,300+ items are discounted at least 40%. Save on FAO Schwarz classics, board games, STEM gifts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items receive an extra 30% off via coupon code "FRIEND" (as marked).
- Pictured is the FAO Schwarz 32-Piece Toy Magnetic Tile and Truck Set for $23.99. ($16 off)
- Orders of $25 or more ship free. (Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.)
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
