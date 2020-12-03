Deck the table out this holiday season with festive plates, glasses, and more. Shop and save on holiday dinnerware from Spode, Fiesta, Lenox, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% off already discounted prices when you choose in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Spode Christmas Tree 250th Anniversary Plate for $16.20 with pickup (a low by $5).
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $20, and a good price for a 16-piece dinnerware set in general. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls, and 4 mugs
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- chip-resistant
- microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 1116215
Most retailers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup.
- Available in Black Matte.
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: BLB0193
Save 60% off Fiesta holiday dinnerware. Plus, get an extra 30% off select items when you apply code "FRIEND". Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Eligible items for the extra 30% off are marked.
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With over 1,000 items on offer, you'll save on smart home devices, laptops, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to take an extra 10% off; shipping adds $8.95 or is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Brookstone Indoor Outdoor Speaker for $26.99 via pickup ($73 off)
Save on a massive selection of over 10,200 items, including clothing for the whole family, jewelry, home items, toys, and much more Shop Now at Belk
- Bag free shipping on all orders (shipping usually costs $8.95 for orders under $25); or even better, get an extra 10% off when you choose pickup.
Shop a selection of smart home and security items. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
- Pictured is Google Nest Cam Indoor Smart Security Camera for $97 (low by $33).
Sign In or Register