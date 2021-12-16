There is still time to add some holiday cheer around your home before the family gathers ans score half off. Shop Now at Lowe's
Pictured is the Holiday Living 100-Count 20.62-Foot White Incandescent Christmas String Lights for $1.49 ($1 off).
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 100-Count 20.62-Foot White Incandescent Christmas String Lights for $1.49 ($1 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Find solid discounts on Christmas trees, ornaments, figures, wreaths, lights, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Reed and Barton Annual Christmas Bell for $98.63 ($42 off).
Apply coupon code "MXRZ7PSZ" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Icreer via Amazon.
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
Upgrade your tree this year with savings on a variety of sizes, colors, and lights. Over 180 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
Pictured is the Holiday Living 4-Ft. Pre-Lit Slim Pine Christmas Tree 2-Pack for $74.99 ($75 off).
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 4-Ft. Pre-Lit Slim Pine Christmas Tree 2-Pack for $74.99 ($75 off).
You'd pay at least $15 from other third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red or Green.
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
- fits up to 9-ft. tall tree
- reinforced handles
- dual zipper
- waterproof
- measures 65" x 15" x 30"
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
