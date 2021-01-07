Get an early head start on this year's festivities with steep savings on pre-lit trees, wreaths, ornaments, lights, and a wide variety of other decorations priced from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Mr. Christmas Santa's Express Animated Train for $91.99 (low by $23).
- Spend over $25 or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Expires 2/1/2021
Published 54 min ago
Save on over 1,000 items including Christmas trees, garlands, lights, yard decorations, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Dunhill Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $149.50 (50% off).
- On the left side of the home page, click on "In Stock at Store Today" to view in-stock items available today at your local store. (Stock varies by location)
Shop and save on gift wrap, ornaments, tabletop decor, garland, trees, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the Mr. Christmas Tree Village 10" Ceramic Holiday Tree Village Vignette for $22.49 (half off).
- Of note, Beyond+ members receive an extra 20% off and free shipping. (It costs $29/year to join.)
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
Shop and save on ornaments, garland, ribbon, candles, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured are the International Greetings 8-Ct. Hanukkah Gift Bags for $2.50 ($3 off).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
All of these items are at least half price. Included are big brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Calphalon, and Clarks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Big & Tall Hooded Bib Snorkel Coat for $169.93 ($255 off).
Over 50 kitchen items and nearly 50 bedding items are all well over half-off in this sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Farberware Edgekeeper 21-Pc. Forged Cutlery Set for $99.93 ($150 off).
- Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $37 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- measures 13.8" x 13.8" x 1.4"
Save on all types of furniture, including mattresses, sofas, chairs, dressers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping on smaller items is free on $25+. For larger items, it varies by location and delivery method, but starts at around $50.
- Pictured is the Raymere 86" 2-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa for $1,638 ($1,220 off).
