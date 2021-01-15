Get an early head start on this year's festivities with steep savings on pre-lit trees, wreaths, ornaments, lights, and a wide variety of other decorations priced from $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Mr. Christmas Santa's Express Animated Train for $91.99 (low by $23).
- Spend over $25 or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Expires 2/1/2021
Published 5 min ago
Save on over 1,000 items including Christmas trees, garlands, lights, yard decorations, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the National Tree Company 6-Foot Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights for $137.69 (20% off).
- On the left side of the home page, click on "In Stock at Store Today" to view in-stock items available today at your local store. (Stock varies by location)
Save on a selection of storage options for trees, ornaments, gift wrap, wreaths, and more. Shop Now at Michaels
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
- Pictured is the Honey Can Do Red 48-ct. Ornament Cube for $24.99 (low by $5).
Shop and save on ornaments, garland, ribbon, candles, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured are the International Greetings 8-Ct. Hanukkah Gift Bags for $2.50 ($3 off).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Shop men's coats from $29.93, women's T-shirts from $4.96, decor from $2.99, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex French Rib Quarter-Zip Knit Pullover for $27.99 ($42 off).
Over 50 kitchen items and nearly 50 bedding items are all well over half-off in this sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Farberware Edgekeeper 21-Pc. Forged Cutlery Set for $99.93 ($150 off).
- Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
All of these items are at least half price. Included are big brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Calphalon, and Clarks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Big & Tall Hooded Bib Snorkel Coat for $169.93 ($255 off).
Save on apparel, accessories, home items, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
