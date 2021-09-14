Take up to $30 off select holiday decor. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
Published 23 min ago
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
Save on sconces, floor lamps, chandeliers, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- For orders $200 or less, shipping is 15% of the total order value. Orders over $200 will be charged 10% of the total order value, with a cap at $300. Some oversized items may incur additional fees.
- Pictured is the Beau Orb Chandelier for $383.99 ($165 off).
Save on patio umbrellas, cushions, furniture, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Giardino Dining Chair Cushion from $24.99 (up to $11 off).
- Shipping and handling varies by item and starts around $10.
Shop and save up to 75% on towels, pillows, rugs, mirrors, dinnerware, bedding, lighting, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
Save on more than 300 mirrors, wall art items, and lighting pieces in this substantial sale. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Thistle Field Art pictured from $111 (a savings of at least $28).
