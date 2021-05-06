Hohem iSteady X Smartphone Gimbal for $35

sponsored
New
tiktech.com · 21 mins ago
$35 $69
free shipping
TikTech offers the Hohem iSteady X Smartphone Gimbal for $69. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $34.50. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
Features
- seven one-tap templates
- anti-shake algorithm
- 2,000 mAh battery runs up to 8 hours
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/10/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
