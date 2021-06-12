Hohem iSteady X Smartphone 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $45
New
tiktech.com · 1 hr ago
Hohem iSteady X Smartphone 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer
$45 $89
free shipping

TikTech offers the Hohem iSteady X Smartphone 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $44.50, down from $89. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to get this deal. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • foldable
  • 7 one-tap templates
  • rotates up to 270° automatically
  • works with Hohem Pro app (compatible with iOS 10.0 and Android 6.0 and above)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/20/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cell Phone Accessories tiktech.com
Android iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register