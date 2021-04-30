Tiktech.com cuts the Hohem Multi All-in-One 3-Axis Gimbal from $139 to $104.25. That's a 25% off discount. Plus, free shipping applies.
It fits action cameras such as the GoPro Hero8, and almost all mobile phones, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as compact cameras such as SONY RX100M7, Canon G7x, and Panasonic DMC-LX10. Buy now and document your next outdoors adventure or vacation.
To get this deal, click "Get Code and Shop on Amazon", then login with Amazon, and use the special code provided at Amazon's Checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount.
Buy Now at tiktech.com
Expires 5/5/2021
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Save up to $50 on a selection of cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and LG Phoenix Plus. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Pictured is the OtterBox Defender Series Case and Holster for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $10 (low by $20).
Apply code "L4D9PGHK" to save $116. It's $20 below our mention two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beauty US via Amazon.
- 2 AC outlets, USB-C port, USB-A ports, and vehicle port
- 15-watts wireless charging
- uses 150-watt solar panels (sold separately)
Apply code "HYUJYH46" to drop the price by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rxamyde via Amazon.
- 1080p and 4K night vision camera
- app controlled
- plug and play
- motion detection
- includes 16GB SD card and reader
