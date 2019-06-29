New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
$163
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hodedah 36" 3-Door Armoire in Black for $163 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $80. Buy Now
Features
- garment rod
- 2 drawers with metal runners
- 3 shelves
- locking door and top drawer
- Model: HID8020BLACK(MOP)
Details
Comments
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
World Market · 3 wks ago
World Market Indoor Furniture Clearance
Up to 60% off + 10% off
pickup at World Market
Save on chairs, sofas, desks, tables, and more
World Market takes up to 60% off clearance indoor furniture. Plus coupon code "SAVEBIG10" cuts an extra 10% off. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $8.95. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- World Market Metal Top Wyatt Pub Table for $161.99 ($288 off)
- World Market Caitlin Sectional Sofa with Chaise for $539.99 (pictured, $460 off)
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard
$71 $339
$11 shipping
Macy's offers the Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard in Dark Grey (pictured) or Greyish Beige for $79 plus $10.95 for shipping. That's $260 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Features
- 5-level adjustable wood post attaching the headboard
- 2-level adjustable wood post attaching the bed frame
- It measures about 56" x 3" x 25"
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
