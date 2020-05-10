Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 47 mins ago
HoMedics Percussion Action Plus Heat Handheld Massager
$33 $67
free shipping

That's $6 less than what Bed Bath & Beyond charges, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • dual pivoting heads
  • 3 custom massage heads
  • variable speed control
  • Model: HHP-351H
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/10/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health Macy's HoMedics
Mother's Day Popularity: 3/5
