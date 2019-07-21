Macy's offers the HoMedics Ellia Be Spicy Essential Oil 15ml Bottle for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Blend of cinnamon, orange, and ginger essential oils
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men's Razor for $5.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for a buck less a week ago. Buy Now
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered
- includes one blade refill
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
Lordhair Store via Amazon offers the Lordhair Toupee Soft Full Swiss Lace Men's Toupee With 100% Human Hair in several colors/styles (#1B pictured) from $146.99. Coupon code "25lordhair" drops the starting price to $110.24. With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention from last Black Friday week, at least $39 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- made with high-quality real human hair
- hair length is 5" to 6"
- v-loop hair on the front 1/2", with a graduated hair line
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
