Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Green Man Gaming · 27 mins ago
Hitman 2 for PC
$16 $60

That's $44 less than it costs on Steam and easily the best price we've seen it for yet. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming

Tips
  • The Gold Edition is also available for $26.40, $74 less than on Steam.
Features
  • You'll get a code to redeem on Steam.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games Green Man Gaming
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register