That's $700 off list and by far the cheapest 4K TV we've seen of this size. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840 x 2160 4K display
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB
- works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Apply coupon code "QQA210" to get this deal. That's $300 under our mention from yesterday and the best price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- DLP laser projector w/ 2160p (4K) maximum resolution
- 100" ambient light-rejecting screen
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android Smart TV apps
- Google Assistant & Alexa compatibility
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 100L5F
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- 4K UHD 3840x2160 LED panel
- 3 HDMI ports
- nosie reduction
- Bluetooth
- Model: 58H6570G
Save big bucks on big screens with a selection of 80 4K smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Westinghouse, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 43" 4K LED UHD Smart Roku TV for $189.99 ($110 off).
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
Shop nearly 50 discounted models. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the LG 50" Black 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $346.99 ($50 off).
- Most items ship free, although some incur shipping fees, which vary by model and location.
That's the best price we could find by $28.
Update: It's now $518. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 14 but can be ordered now.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.2" HD display 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
- Android 10 OS
- Model: XT2052-1
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
