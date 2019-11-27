Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Hisense 75" R7E Series UHD LED Smart TV w/ Roku
$650 $900
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from a month ago, $250 off, and cheapest price we've ever seen for a 75" 4K television. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 74.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution LED display
  • HDR with 4K upscaling
  • WiFi, Ethernet
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs, USB
  • Model: 75R7070E2
