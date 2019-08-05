Best Buy · 39 mins ago
Hisense 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$400 $600
Best Buy offers the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and one of the cheapest 65" 4K Smart TVs we've ever seen (it's tied as the best-ever price for a Roku model.)

Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
  • USB and 3 HDMI inputs
