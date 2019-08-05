- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy offers the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and one of the cheapest 65" 4K Smart TVs we've ever seen (it's tied as the best-ever price for a Roku model.) Buy Now
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $80 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Insignia 3.2-Liter Analog Air Fryer for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our December mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an air fryer of this size.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in May. Buy Now
