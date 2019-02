3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

WiFi

Roku

3 HDMI inputs, USB

For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $150 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Features include: