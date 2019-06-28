Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Hisense 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$448 $648
free shipping
Walmart offers the the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago, $200 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • Roku streaming apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs, USB
  • Model: 65R6E
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
LED 4K HDR Smart TV
