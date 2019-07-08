New
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Hisense 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
Walmart offers the the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago, $200 off list, and the best price we've seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Roku streaming apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, USB
- Model: 65R6E
Hisense 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R6E
Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78.
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
Hisense 55" 4K HDR ULED UHD Smart TV
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat ULED Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
- voice control via Google Assistant
- Android TV apps
- Model: 55H9100E Plus
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198.
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart July 4th Sale
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices.
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.

Update: The price has dropped to $320.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Hisense 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from last week, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR support
- Roku Smart OS
- 3 HDMI inputs
