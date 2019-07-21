Costco offers its members the Hisense 57.5"" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. (Non-members pay an extra $14.) That's $100 under our mention from December and a very low price for a 58" smart 4K TV in general. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- three HDMI ports, and two USB
- Model: 58H6550E
Walmart offers the the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago, $200 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Roku streaming apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, USB
- Model: 65R6E
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R6E
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $80 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR support
- Roku Smart OS
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 50R6E
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat ULED Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
- voice control via Google Assistant
- Android TV apps
- Model: 55H9100E Plus
Walmart offers the Hisense 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in May. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs and USB
- Model: 40H3050E
