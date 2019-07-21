New
Costco · 58 mins ago
Hisense 58" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$280
free shipping

Costco offers its members the Hisense 57.5"" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. (Non-members pay an extra $14.) That's $100 under our mention from December and a very low price for a 58" smart 4K TV in general. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Bluetooth
  • three HDMI ports, and two USB
  • Model: 58H6550E
↑ less
Buy from Costco
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Costco Hisense
LED 58" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register