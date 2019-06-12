New
Costco · 40 mins ago
Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350
free shipping
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Bluetooth
  • 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
↑ less
Buy from Costco
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Costco Hisense
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register