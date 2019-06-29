New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hisense 55" 4K HDR ULED UHD Smart TV
$400 $648
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat ULED Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
  • voice control via Google Assistant
  • Android TV apps
  • Model: 55H9100E Plus
