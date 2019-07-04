New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$298 $378
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R6E
Walmart · 6 days ago
Hisense 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$448 $648
free shipping
Walmart offers the the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago, $200 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Roku streaming apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, USB
- Model: 65R6E
Walmart · 4 days ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$330 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Costco · 3 wks ago
Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350
free shipping
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
Walmart · 5 days ago
Hisense 55" 4K HDR ULED UHD Smart TV
$400 $648
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat ULED Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
- voice control via Google Assistant
- Android TV apps
- Model: 55H9100E Plus
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Buy · 12 hrs ago
Toshiba 55" 4K HDR UHD Fire Smart Television
$300 $450
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- remote voice control via Amazon Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55LF621U19
Walmart · 5 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Summer Waves 9-Foot Square Inflatable Family Swimming Pool
$30 $70
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 9-Foot Square Inflatable Family Swimming Pool for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9.16-foot diameter and 18" deep
- built-in sprinklers
- 4 seats and 4 cup holders
Walmart · 12 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 6 days ago
Hisense 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$268 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from last week, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR support
- Roku Smart OS
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Hisense 65" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$650 $998
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $348 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision and HDR10
- Android TV and Google Assistant
- USB & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65H9100EPLUS
