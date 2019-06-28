New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Hisense 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$268 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from last week, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR support
  • Roku Smart OS
  • 3 HDMI inputs
