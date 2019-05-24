Walmart offers the Hisense 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from about two weeks ago at $120 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • dual-band WiFi
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43H4D