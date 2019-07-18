New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Hisense 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$150
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hisense 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in May. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2 HDMI inputs and USB
  • Model: 40H3050E
