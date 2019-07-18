Walmart offers the Hisense 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in May. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs and USB
- Model: 40H3050E
Walmart offers the the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago, $200 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Roku streaming apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, USB
- Model: 65R6E
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R6E
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo for $129 with free shipping. That's $18 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $17.) Buy Now
- It doesn't include a propane tank
- 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
- adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
- height-adjustable grill grate
- side shelf
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat ULED Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
- voice control via Google Assistant
- Android TV apps
- Model: 55H9100E Plus
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from last week, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR support
- Roku Smart OS
- 3 HDMI inputs
