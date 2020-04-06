Open Offer in New Tab
1 Stop Camera & Electronics · 51 mins ago
Hisense 20-Cu. ft. 4-Door Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator
$999 $2,399
free shipping

That's $1,400 off and a great price for a refrigerator of this size — Home Depot charges at least $1,500 for similar models. Buy Now at 1 Stop Camera & Electronics

Features
  • Fingerprint-Resistant
  • Ice maker in the bottom-left freezer
  • Triple-tech cooling
  • Lower-right convertible compartment offers a -4 to 45°F temperature
  • Model: HQD20058SV
