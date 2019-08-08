New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Himalayan Shop Himalayan Salt Lamp
$8 $17
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Himalayan Shop Himalayan Salt Lamp for $8. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 4.25" x 4.25" x 7.5"
  • weighs between 4 and 5.5 lbs.
  • handcrafted neem wood base
  • purports to purify air and dilute odors
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Decor Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register