Walmart offers the Himalayan Shop Himalayan Salt Lamp for $8. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BGment Hometex via Amazon offer the BGment Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains 2-Pack in several colors/sizes from $21.99. Coupon code "NFS39MA7" cuts the starting price to $17.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lights By Night Stars and Moon Night Light for $3.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug in several colors (Yellow pictured) from $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: Prices now start at $11.99. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in S'mores for $2.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention (which required a $25 minimum purchase) and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film for $8.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh 8x10-Foot Adirondack Vera Ombre Rug in Ivory/Silver for $119.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
TechTent Store via Amazon offers the F&A=R Tree Shaped Picture Frame Set in Black for $53.88. Coupon code "EGZQXUZU" drops the price to $37.72. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
